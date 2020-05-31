Montoursville, Pa. – A woman was jailed after leading police on a high-speed chase through Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, on Wednesday night. That chase ended in a crash just off the E. Third Street exit on Interstate 180.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville attempted to pull over Shaniece A. Wilson, 26, of Cogan Station around 9 p.m. as she was traveling east on I-180. However, instead of pulling over Wilson fled in her 2007 Infiniti M45 going up to 110 miles per hour at times, according to a report from Trooper Garrett J. Shnyder.

Wilson took the E. Third Street exit but lost control as she went around the curve. Her vehicle went off the road and into a grassy area before the undercarriage hit an embankment at the on ramp to the highway. Wilson’s Infiniti then became airborne “for approximately three car lengths, where unit #1’s front struck the ground,” Shnyder wrote in his report. The vehicle continued heading southeast toward E. Third Street before going over the center median and coming to rest in the left lane, approximately .1 mile west of Warrensville Road.

Wilson was not injured in the crash, according to Shnyder. She was taken into custody and arraigned in front of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman. Bail was set at $100,000. Charges against Wilson include a felony of fleeing or attempting to elude police; manufacture, possession or delivery of a controlled substance; misdemeanors of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; recklessly endangering another person; and various traffic summaries.

Docket Sheet