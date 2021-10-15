Williamsport, Pa. — After seeing her vehicle posted to the Williamsport Bureau of Police’s Facebook page, Tarel Victoria Gallo, 31, of Williamsport said she had to turn herself in.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, a bicyclist was struck by a moving vehicle in the area of Washington Blvd. and Penn St. at approximately 6:49 p.m.

Police said the vehicle that hit the cyclist failed to stop and continued westbound on Washington Blvd.

Surveillance video revealed the vehicle to be a black or dark in color Chevrolet Cruze 4-door sedan.

On Sept. 22, Gallo, with her attorney present, spoke with Sergeant Brian McGee at City Hall. During the interview, Gallo allegedly told McGee she felt a “jolt” to her vehicle as she was traveling on Washington Blvd.

According to the affidavit, Gallo told McGee she continued to her boyfriend’s house on Cherry Street. Gallo told authorities she observed damage to the passenger’s side of her vehicle later in the night.

A flat tire was discovered on the vehicle the next day, which Gallo told officers she had fixed the following morning, according to the report.

“Gallo stated that when she realized that it was her vehicle and that she was the person who struck the bicyclist she had to turn herself in,” wrote McGhee.

According to the affidavit filed on Oct. 6, the bicyclist suffered multiple facial fractures, severe traumatic brain injury, is comatose, does not move extremities, and is on a ventilator.

Gallo, who was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, was charged with third-degree felony accidents involving death or personal injury. She was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor in accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and two summary traffic offenses.

Court records show Gallo was given an accelerated rehabilitative disposition for a misdemeanor DUI offense in 2016. In that case Gallo was charged with DUI: general impairment and DUI: high rate of alcohol along with two summary traffic offenses.

Gallo will meet with Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. for a prelminary hearing.

