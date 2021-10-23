Jersey Shore, Pa. —A woman in Jersey Shore reported medication missing this week when she noticed her prescription was gone.

The woman reported to Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police officer Brian Foretti, who investigated the incident. According to Foretti’s report, the woman identified the only person with access to her room.

Autumn Roxanne Glass, 33, of Jersey Shore was the only other person with access to the woman’s bedroom, according to the report. Foretti said the accuser stated Glass went to the bathroom earlier in the day after she dropped off groceries.

According to the report, the bathroom was located next to the woman’s bedroom where the medication was stored. The accuser said Glass was upstairs for awhile before returning.

Foretti said he spoke with Glass at her home and questioned her about the missing medication. Initially, Glass told officers she did not use the bathroom at the residence.

Foretti told Glass fingerprints would be lifted from the cabinet and it would not look good if they were hers. According to the report, Glass then gave officers the medication. Glass allegedly told them she took two pills from the bottle.

Glass was charged with one count each of third-degree felony criminal trespassing, third-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, and third-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Glass posted $10,000 unsecured bail and was released from the Lycoming County Prison on Oct. 20. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 with Judge Jerry Leply.

