Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Bureau of Police officers were forced to push a door open to an upstairs apartment after they said a woman barricaded herself inside with a juvenile.

On June 26, officers responded to a call and spoke with a witness who said Brittany Dale Goehrig, 34, of Williamsport had a knife with her. Goehrig allegedly cut herself on a window.

The affidavit states the witness told authorities he and Goehrig had used bath salts before the incident. Officer Zachary Geary spoke with Goehrig and said, “I heard the juvenile ask Brittany approximately ten times to let her go.”

Several attempts were made to get Goehrig to release the juvenile. At one point, she did give officers the knife, but still refused to come out or release the juvenile.

After officers were able to view the juvenile through a widow and knew she was clear of the door, they forced an entry and took Goehrig into custody.

Goehrig was charged with second-degree felony false imprisonment of minor/parent and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor endangering welfare of children.

Goehrig posted $25,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6 with Judge Christian Fry.

