Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Bureau of Police said a woman spit on officers several times after they attempted to take her into custody for on a felony warrant.

Jamie Leigh Kennedy, 25, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of child, and disorderly conduct engage in fighting for an incident that took place May 10.

According to Deputy Christopher Warden of the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, Kennedy, after nearly hitting the person with her car, kicked in the front door to a residence and kicked a punch an occupant.

Video of the incident showed Kennedy had young kids in the vehicle as she allegedly attempted to hit the person with it.

Witnesses on scene said they could hear young kids crying during as the alleged assault took place.

Officers received a warrant for that incident on June 11 and attempted to recover Kennedy at 628 Rose Street in Williamsport. After knocking on the front door for nearly 10 minutes without a response, authorities gained entrance through a side door.

Kennedy, who hid herself in a closet, fought officers as they attempted to handcuff her, saying, “it will be a fight” in reference to officers coming into her home. Authorities said, “Kennedy did spit on officers while being escorted down the hallway.”

After spitting on officers two more times, Kennedy threated them by saying, “I am going to spit on you guys and your kids when I see you on the street.”

A spit hood was placed on Kennedy when she was arraigned. Photos were taken of spit covering Warden’s chest and shoulder area. Warden was also treated at the Work Center located at the Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Kennedy was given additional charges of felony aggravated assault, two first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats charges, and second-degree misdemeanor resist arrest.

Kennedy is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $99,000 monetary bail.