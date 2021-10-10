Williamsport, Pa. — State police said they charged a man with simple assault and false imprisonment after he allegedly locked a woman in a closet and threatened to kill her.

Chad William DeLong, 24, of Williamsport was charged with the two misdemeanor offenses and a summary offense of harassment for his alleged role in the Sept. 29 incident.

On the night in question, Trooper Oliver Barbour said he responded to a call near the 1600 block of Randall Circle in Loyalsock. Barbour said an investigation determined the woman was locked in an upstairs closet while DeLong threatened to kill her, according to the report.

DeLong is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. Judge Gary Whiteman will oversee DeLong’s preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.

