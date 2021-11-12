Williamsport, Pa. — Officer Andrew Stevens said he responded to a call for “huffing” at the River Valley Transit bus station after a driver reported a woman observed seated at the station with cans of duster.

Donna Sue Hendershot, 52, of Williamsport was allegedly drooling and incoherent as Williamsport Police officers attempted to speak with her. Stevens said Hendershot could be seen actively huffing from a can of duster as authorities approached her.

According to the affidavit, Hendershot was holding a half filled can of duster with another full can placed next to her on the bench. Officers said they discovered an empty can inside a trash can next to where Hendershot was seated.

Hendershot was charged with inhaling toxic releasing substances, which is a third-degree misdemeanor. No bail was listed for Hendershot, who is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30.

Hendershot was charged with the same misdemeanor in 2011 and again in 2016.

Docket sheet