Williamsport, Pa. — Duane Allen Solomon, 44, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault after police discovered he allegedly struck a woman several times.

According to a report from Williamsport Bureau of Police, a call was placed on June 25 in regard to a domestic situation at the 600 block of Grace Street. A witness with marks on her face told officers she was assaulted by Solomon.

Solomon allegedly arrived at the woman’s home intoxicated and started arguing with her. Police said the argument turned physical when Solomon allegedly threw the woman to the ground and hit her several times.

The witness told officers Solomon placed his hands around her neck, but she was able to push him off. The woman fled from the residence screaming for help after she was able to get away.

Solomon was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000 monetary, which he could not post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.