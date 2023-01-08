Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy.

Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car.

Police found Probst a short time later in the parking lot of Turkey Hill. Probst admitted to police that he took the coat, Delp wrote in the affidavit. Probst told police the location of the coat and they were able to recover it.

Police also found that Probst was in possession of a glass smoking pipe.

Probst was charged with misdemeanors of theft, receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, and summary disorderly conduct. Probst was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing at the Muncy office of District Judge William C. Solomon is set for Jan. 13.

Docket Sheet

