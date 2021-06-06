Williamsport, Pa. — Detective Curtis Loudenslager said he received a text message on May 24 from Brianna Rose Follmer, who inquired about the date and time of her preliminary hearing on drug related charges.

According to a report, Follmer was personally served a subpoena to appear for the hearing on May 25. Detective Loudenslager said he also informed Follmer the day prior to the hearing.

On May 25, according to Loudenslager, Follmer failed to show up for the scheduled hearing. Court records show Follmer was placed into confinement on June 2.

Follmer was charged with four counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts of third-degree felony criminal use of communication facility.

Follmer was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree misdemeanor absconding witness.

Authorities said Follmer sold prescription pills and a heroin to a confidential informant twice.

Records show Follmer is being held on $15,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7 with Judge Gary A. Whiteman.