Muncy, Pa. – A woman entering the state prison at Muncy was charged for allegedly hiding Percoset in her mouth and a vial of crack cocaine in her rectal cavity.

Tamia S. Fisher, 36, of Williamsport, now an inmate at the State Correctional Institute at Muncy, faces second-degree felony charges of possessing contraband. On Aug. 3, Fisher was being processed at the prison when five Percoset pills fell out of her pants as she prepared for a strip search, according to the affidavit.

The corrections officer also observed a white substance in Fisher’s mouth. Fisher allegedly admitted to putting Percoset in her mouth prior to arriving at the prison.

During the search, the corrections officer also found a vial in Fisher’s rectal cavity that contained crack cocaine.

Afterward, Fisher completed a uranalysis which verified she had cocaine and opiates in her system, according to the affidavit.

The pills and vial were turned over to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville who filed charges on Sept. 24 at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Fisher's preliminary hearing at Kemp's is scheduled for Oct. 22.

