Beech Creek, Pa. — Tasha Sue Bryan, 49, of Breech Creek pleaded with a judge in Clinton County Court after an argument was made against her serving a sentence on house arrest.

Clinton County District Attorney David A. Strouse said, “several members of the community have contacted him directly complaining that Bryan has no remorse and asking the Judicial System to hold her accountable.”

Strouse asked the Court to impose a maximum sentence of one to two years incarceration despite Bryan’s pleas for a sentence of house arrest.

Bryan was ultimately given a sentence of eight to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility. According to a release, Bryan was on probation, but violated it when she was charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property.

