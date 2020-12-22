Trout Run, Pa. – Charges are pending for a New York State woman who allegedly drove while high on marijuana during Thursday’s record-breaking snowstorm in Lycoming County. Close to 25 inches of snow were recorded in the region.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were conducting a safety sweep on Route 15 in Lewis Township early on the morning of Dec. 17 when they came across a disabled Hyundai sedan in the northbound lane of travel.

When troopers approached the vehicle, the driver, Junella Cohen, 40, of Rochester, “seemed hesitant to make contact with troopers," according to a report written by Trooper R. Jacobs. A strong odor of marijuana was emanating out of the vehicle, Jacobs said.

Cohen told troopers she was traveling from Georgia and had last stopped in Washington, D.C. She reportedly told them she had been smoking marijuana “all the way from D.C.” Cohen said she knew it was going to snow, but needed to get back to Rochester, New York, according to Jacobs.

Troopers said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Cohen was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers also found more drugs and paraphernalia, according to Jacobs' report.

Because Cohen’s vehicle was in the roadway, troopers requested a tow truck. However, a tow truck was not immediately available and the vehicle was picked up the next morning by Action Towing.