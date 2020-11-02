Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport woman is accused by city police of selling "fake" Percocet to a 30-year-old woman who subsequently died.

Kijifa A. Anderson, 31, is charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Agent Brittany Alexander said they responded to the 200 block of Eldred Street for the report of a possible overdose around 10:38 p.m. on July 22.

When police arrived, they found the woman lying on the ground unresponsive and cold to the touch, according to Alexander.

"Despite administering Naloxone as well as providing additional lifesaving efforts [the woman] was pronounced dead," Alexander wrote.

The decedent's mother told police her daughter had come home from getting her nails done earlier that evening and appeared fine. A short while later, she "began acting strangely" so her mother took her and her daughter outside, according to the report.

"Her mother explained that she took her granddaughter inside leaving [her daughter] outside alone. When she returned back outside, she discovered [her daughter] unresponsive," Alexander wrote.

On a later date, a witness reached out to police with information about the investigation.

The witness told police that she'd been present while the woman made arrangements via phone with Kijifa Anderson to purchase Percocet, according to Alexander.

"The witness admitted she drove [the woman] to Williamsport where she met with KIJIFA ANDERSON at Your Choice located on Washington Blvd so that she could purchase the Percocet," Alexander wrote.

"Furthermore, the witness told Agents that [the woman] was aware that the Percocet were 'fake' and was going to use caution while taking them," Alexander wrote.

The witness told police the woman "appeared normal" and didn't appear under the influence at any time while they were together.

"It was not until she found out the following day that [the woman] had died that she felt a need to report the information to police," Alexander wrote.

Anderson has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since Oct. 30 in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Docket sheet

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Kijifa A. Anderson by an incorrect gender. Anderson is a woman.