Williamsport, Pa. – A woman from Plunketts Creek Township in Lycoming County has been cited for harassment in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on March 7.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the male victim told troopers that Kristin Rockey, 34, came home early Sunday morning in a visibly intoxicated state and attacked him with her purse. Rockey allegedly was falling around the house, as she was unable to maintain her footing.

Rockey then proceeded to attack the victim again in the bedroom of the residence where she ripped his t-shirt in half from his body, according to state police. Both parties were separated prior to troopers arriving.

Physical evidence on the scene confirmed the victim’s statements, according to a state police press release.

Summary harassment offenses were filed against Rockey at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.