Bloomsburg, Pa. – Scott Township Police said they arrived at the Sheetz parking lot in Bloomsburg on March 19 in response to a domestic situation.

Patrolman Vincent Figueiredo said he spoke with the caller, who had trouble catching her breath along with a visible abrasion on her neck.

The caller allegedly told officers she was with Willis Vance Person, 57, of Bloomsburg at the Sheetz because he owed her $400. Officers said the caller stated she and Willis came to Sheetz together to get the money. According to the report, as they pair got money out of the ATM, Person allegedly disagreed on the amount and only wanted to pay half.

Person alleged got physical with the accuser, grabbing her by the throat and striking her several times on the head, according to officers.

Person allegedly threw the money at the accuser and left the parking lot before officers arrived. According to the report, officers met with the accuser at the station and photographed the injuries. The caller was also granted an emergency protection from abuse order, according to officers.

Person was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and three summary offenses stemming from the incident.

Person was given $25,000 monetary bail and confined to the Columbia County Prison on April 13. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28 with Judge Russell Lawton.

In a separate incident, Bloomsburg Police Officer Shawn Hill stopped Person as he traveled on West Main Street near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Officers said they discovered two cans of beer, three plastic vials, a glass pipe with residue, and a plastic bag containing a white substance which later tested positive for cocaine. Person refused a blood test at the hospital, according to officers.

Person was charged with three misdemeanors, a third-degree misdemeanor, and two summary offenses.