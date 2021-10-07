Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport police officers said a man waved a gun in the face of a woman and threatened to kill her before he placed his arm around her neck.

Jihad Mustafa Sullivan, 19, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and two counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault after the woman described the situation at department headquarters.

Sullivan allegedly told the accuser “I will kill you” while he put a gun in her face. According to the report, Sullivan then kicked the accuser in the head, stomach, and back. Officers said they observed bruising in those locations.

No bail was listed for Sullivan.

