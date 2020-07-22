Allenwood, Pa. – A woman who checked herself out of a rehabilitation treatment facility walked to the nearest gas station and stole a car, police said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Brittany Wendler, 30, of Bensalem, checked herself out of the White Deer Run treatment facility the morning of June 6 and walked to the nearby Sunoco Aplus convenience store on U.S. Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. There, she stole a blue 2000 Dodge Durango from the parking lot, according to police.

PSP issued a be on the lookout (bolo) alert for the stolen vehicle. Wendler was located shortly before 11 a.m. heading south on State Route 476. She reportedly committed a traffic violation near mile marker 62.

When police attempted to pull her over, she led them on a pursuit. Wendler was taken into custody a short time later in Lehigh County and charges were filed, police said. Charges filed against Wendler include a felony of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a misdemeanor of driving under the influence, and various traffic summaries.

Wendler was arraigned and committed to Lehigh County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.