Montgomery, Pa. – A Montgomery man is reeling after he discovered nearly $35,000 in charges to credit cards opened in his name, according to Lycoming County Detective Arnold D. Duck, Jr.

Laurie Jo Shrimp, 35, of Montgomery, was charged with multiple counts of felony identity theft, forgery, and theft by unlawful taking.

Detectives alleged Shrimp opened two cards and a PayPal account without a person’s knowledge and charged approximately $34,937.52. Detectives also said Shrimp forged the accuser’s name on checks to make payments on the cards.

The accuser told officers Shrimp was in control of their finances. Detectives said Shrimp left the accuser in March of 2019 and had moved to Washington state.

According to Detectives, Shrimp had allegedly setup two accounts without the accuser’s knowledge.

The accuser told Detectives he spent thousands of dollars to close out accounts. According to Detectives, it was also discovered Shrimp had used a checking account to allegedly forge the accuser’s signature to write checks.

Shrimp met with Duck, Jr. on June 10 of 2020 and was questioned about the accounts.

Shrimp was charged with 17 felonies that included four counts of forgery, identity theft, and theft by unlawful taking. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

She is scheduled to appear at the Lycoming County Courthouse in March for a guilty plea hearing.