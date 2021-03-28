Sayre, Pa. – Two felony charges were filed against a Sayre woman on March 15, according to courts records.

Jennifer Marie McIntire, 50, was charged with a third-degree felony of theft by deception and a second-degree felony of forgery.

McIntire’s bail was set at $15,000 monetary during a preliminary hearing on March 24.

Athens Borough Police Chief Christopher John Hutchinson said on Jan. 27 he was contacted by a Credit Union that reported McIntire had endorsed a cashier’s check for $3,275 on Dec. 7 of 2020. The check was subsequently returned as being altered according to the report.

Hutchinson said the Credit Union employee said McIntire allegedly told him she received the check for cleaning houses.

There was a total of four withdrawals from the account, according to Hutchinson. Two were made on Dec. 7 for a total of $1,503 and two more on Dec. 8 for $1,000. A final withdrawal was made on Dec. 9 for $500.

Hutchinson said he spoke with McIntire on Jan. 28 at the Athens Borough Police Station. According to the report, McIntire was unable to provide a name for the person who sent her the check.

McIntire left the station and allegedly told officers she would retrieve an envelope the check came in along with her cell phone. McIntire allegedly told officers she was contacted by the person through text message.

According to the report, after McIntire left the station, Hutchinson was unable to contact McIntire.