Lewisburg, Pa. – A former Lewisburg woman faces theft charges after she moved out of an apartment and took appliances that belonged to her landlord.

Misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property were filed earlier this month against Jennifer Reppert at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe.

According to court documents, Reppert, 33, was evicted from a rental property at 230 St. Anthony Street in Lewisburg. She moved out on June 28 and allegedly took a washing machine, dryer, air conditioner, and push mower that belonged to the landlord. Reppert owed the landlord four months of rent by the time she moved out.

In April, the landlord informed Reppert he needed to do an inspection of the home since he was going to sell the property. She refused to let him in, according to the affidavit.

When the landlord arrived with sheriff deputies, the locks had been changed. He had to break a back window to gain entry into the home, according to the affidavit.

In June, the landlord received a water bill for the property in the amount of $318. He went to the property and saw that the window he previously entered through had now been secured from the inside, making it impossible to regain entry. The landlord had to cut a hole in the floor in order to get inside the property. Once he was inside, the landlord found that water was left running in the property, according to the affidavit.

Two weeks later, Reppert moved out and the landlord discovered she had taken some of his appliances. He reported the theft to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 17 at Rowe’s office.

