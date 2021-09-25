Danville, Pa. —From July 16 to Sept. 10 of this year, a Danville woman received 47 calls and 53 text messages, many of which threatened her.

According to Danville Borough Police officers, Jamie Alisha Adams, 31, of Bridge City, TX, was charged with a count each of third-degree felony stalking and felony retaliation against a witness and first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats after authorities viewed the messages.

On July 20, Adams sent a text message that read, “Please drop the charges…” allegedly in reference to another case that charged Adams with similar offenses.

The report filed by Sergeant Justin Stanley shows a quick deterioration in the messages with several being sent on Sept. 10 that featured a threatening tone.

“Go die” and “Will laugh reading your obit” were just a couple of the messages sent to the accuser, according to Stanley’s report.

“(The accuser) is the victim in no less than six criminal investigations in which Adams is the lone offender all related to unwanted text messages or phone calls,” Stanley wrote.

Adams was released on $100,000 nominal bail, meaning she only had to pay a small amount, as she awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled at the end of the month.

