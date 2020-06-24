Lewisburg, Pa. – A Lewisburg woman was charged for allegedly stealing almost $300 of merchandise from Weis Markets in Kelly Township, Union County, on four different occasions.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Monica Brubaker, 34, entered the store at 6901 Westbranch Highway at least four different times between May 8 and June 6. Brubaker used the self-checkout lanes at the store and failed to scan multiple items. Total amount of merchandise taken was $292.65.

The store’s loss prevention officer identified Brubaker through surveillance footage, police said.