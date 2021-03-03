Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A woman in Lycoming County received felony theft charges after she stole $107 of merchandise from Sheetz on two separate occasions, according to state police. Charges also are now pending after police found narcotics on her person as she headed to prison.

Chelsi A. Hess, 31, stole items from the store at 330 Westminster Dr. in Loyalsock Township while she was under the influence of drugs, according to a press release written by Trooper Troy D. Hansen. The thefts were reported at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 27.

Hess had marijuana and several narcotic pills on her at the time, according to Hansen. She was arraigned in front of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman and bail was set at $10,000 monetary.

During her intake at Lycoming County Prison, additional pills were found hidden in her pants, according to Hansen. Additional charges are pending.

