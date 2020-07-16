Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A woman was charged with public drunkenness after she used racial slurs and refused to cooperate with police the evening of July 10.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said Tiffany George, 29, of Williamsport, was lying down in the parking lot of Motel 6 at 2815 Old Montoursville Road when they arrived shortly before 11 p.m. An individual who contacted police reportedly said George was intoxicated and refused to get out of their vehicle.

When troopers approached George, she refused to cooperate and began using racial slurs, according to the PSP public information release.

George was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. George was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.