Sunbury, Pa. – A Bloomsburg woman received felony theft charges for her third retail theft offense, according to court records.

Shainia L. Sessions, 25, allegedly ran out of Weis Markets in Sunbury on July 14 after the loss prevention team caught her taking items without paying for them, according to the arrest affidavit.

The loss prevention employee observed Sessions removing items from packaging and placing them in her purse. When Sessions was stopped by loss prevention, she gave them her Pa. state identification card, but then fled when they called police.

Sunbury police officer Keith Tamborelli came to the store and observed video footage of Sessions taking the items, which totaled $126.99.

Court records show Sessions has been charged several times for retail thefts from 2015 to the present.

Docket Sheet