Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman who allegedly stole items from a Union County hardware store was charged with a felony of retail theft because it was her third offense.

Bonnie A. Adams, 43, of Lewisburg, took $66.73 of merchandise from Cole’s Hardware in Lewisburg the afternoon of Jan. 11, according to the arrest affidavit.

Patrolman Martez D. Faulkner of Buffalo Valley Regional Police was called to the store shortly after Adams had left. A manager provided police with an itemized receipt of the items Adams allegedly stole, as well as a receipt for items she purchased.

Surveillance video showing Adams pulling into the store parking lot in her vehicle also was provided to police. Faulkner watched the video and observed Adams concealing several items in her clothing, he wrote in the affidavit.

A felony retail theft charge and misdemeanor of receiving stolen property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Adams was previously charged with retail theft on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014, Faulkner wrote.

Judge Rowe set bail at $5,000 monetary, which Adams posted.