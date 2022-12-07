Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman stole more than $500 of items from the Selinsgrove Walmart store on at least 20 occasions, police say.

Margaret Ann Black, 59, of Selinsgrove, was charged with felonies of retail theft and receiving stolen property for the alleged thefts that began on Aug. 21. Trooper Samuel Kuhns of state police at Selinsgrove says Black took a total of $584 of merchandise on 20 different occasions between Aug. 21 and Oct. 18.

Walmart loss prevention told police they discovered Black had taken items to the self-checkout each time. She would ring up some items, and bag others she did not pay for. Black would then leave the store with the unpaid merchandise. Black took a variety of items, including food, home goods, and flowers.

Kuhns says Black had signed a no trespassing order at Lewisburg Walmart in May 2021, stating that she would not enter any Walmart store. The order stated Black would be charged with criminal trespass if she entered a Walmart store. Additionally, Black was charged with 20 felony charges of criminal trespass.

Retail theft charges were filed as a felony since this would be Black's third retail theft charge. Previous retail theft convictions were from June 12, 2020 and Dec. 27, 2021.

District Judge John H. Reed set Black's bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at Reed's office is set for Dec. 27.

Docket Sheet

