Elysburg, Pa. – A woman was charged with a felony count of retail theft for allegedly stealing masks and other branded merchandise from Knoebel’s Amusement Resort.

On September 26, a Knoebel’s security guard observed Kelly Jo Miller, 50, of North Bend, taking merchandise from the Chalet and Rental stores at the park, according to court documents. Items Miller took without paying for include three ceramic coffee mugs, two plastic travel mugs and two Knoebel’s face masks.

When the security guard approached Miller about the thefts, she had two ceramic mugs in her possession. She was questioned about additional merchandise that staff observed her taking. Miller led the security guard to her vehicle where she showed them the travel mugs and masks that she had taken, according to court documents.

Total value of merchandise taken is $82.65.

Miller was arraigned at the office of District Judge Craig W. Long in Catawissa. Bail was set at $10,000.

