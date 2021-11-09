Lewisburg, Pa. – A Williamsport woman was charged with a felony after she under-rang more than $250 of merchandise at Walmart in Kelly Township, Union County.

The retail theft charge against Amanda M. Long, 40, was graded as a felony because this is her third retail theft, according to the arrest affidavit.

Staff at Walmart contacted State Police at Milton after they allegedly observed Long under-ringing $283.31 of merchandise at the self-checkout on Oct. 4.

Walmart’s loss prevention officer was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle Long left in. Trooper Kyle Drick traced the vehicle back to Long and compared her driver’s license photo to the image captured by the store’s surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

Long was interviewed on Oct. 21 at the PSP Milton barracks and admitted to taking the items from Walmart, Drick wrote.

A second-degree felony retail theft charge was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. She awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.

