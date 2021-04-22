Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman convinced “bodies” were buried in a basement was charged with felony burglary after residents arrive home to find her inside.

According to Bloomsburg Patrolman Bradley Sharrow, a resident at 303 Market Street alerted police after they returned home to find Shannon Maxwell, 43, of Bloomsburg inside.

The caller said she fled the house and called police after she discovered Maxwell.

Maxwell was sitting on the front porch when officers arrived. As they spoke with Maxwell, she told officers there were bodies in the basement and she trying to help.

Officers transported Maxwell to the station where they discovered a hypodermic needle hidden inside her bra. According to the report, Maxwell told officers she had injected methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Maxwell was charged with first-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony criminal trespassing, and a misdemeanor of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Maxwell is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. She was scheduled for a preliminary hearing this week, but it was moved, according to court records.