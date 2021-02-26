New Columbia, Pa. – State police were called to a residence last weekend in White Deer Township, Union County, for a report of a woman blowing smoke into the faces of EMS personnel.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, EMS personnel were treating Nikauriy Rodriguez, 33, of New Columbia, shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 21 when she blew smoke into their faces multiple times as she was smoking. EMS personnel were attempting to give her medical treatment at a residence at Foresman Circle.

Rodriguez was charged with disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.