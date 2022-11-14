Knoxville, Pa. — A Tioga County woman allegedly shot at a man during a domestic dispute Friday at a home along Route 249 in Brookfield Township.

State police at Mansfield say Lacy J. Bailey, 39, was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Nov. 11.

Bailey allegedly fired one round at the 34-year-old man from a semi-automatic pistol, according to Trooper Chad Daugherty. First News Now reports that children were in the area when Bailey fired the gun.

One person reportedly was transported to the hospital.

Bailey was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to employ it criminally, and endangering the welfare of children. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge John R. Edgcomb. Bailey awaits preliminary arraignment.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.