Morris, Pa. – A Tioga County woman was charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a man who remains in critical condition in the hospital, police report.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said Laura J. Bitner, 40, of Morris, was involved in a dispute with a 61-year-old man shortly after midnight on June 7 and shot him in the abdomen. The incident occurred at a residence at the 700 block of Hurley Hill Road in Morris Township.

The victim was taken via helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he remains in stable, but critical condition, according to state police.

State police filed charges of criminal homicide, felony counts of aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person. Bitner was arraigned in front of District Judge James Edgcomb and was committed to Tioga County Prison.

Docket Sheet