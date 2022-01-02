New Columbia, Pa. – A woman who threw objects at a man’s head during an argument and eventually pointed a pistol at him has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

Jessica L. Robbins, 40, of Lewisburg, now faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, and a summary harassment for the incident that occurred at Nov. 27 at a residence in White Deer Township, Union County.

The two began arguing late in the evening, and when the man, Jeremiah Anderson, attempted to walk away from Robbins she threw a coffee cup at his head, according to the arrest affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Lesher of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Robbins also threw a lunch box at Anderson which struck him in the back and caused bruising, swelling, and a small laceration.

The two struggled, as Anderson attempted to restrain Robbins but also ended up biting her fingers and striking her in the chest with an open hand by accident, Lesher wrote. Robbins allegedly kicked Anderson in the genitals and spit in his face several times.

Robbins then grabbed a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at Anderson and threatened to shoot him. Anderson was able to disarm her and unload the firearm.

Anderson was charged with a misdemeanor of simple assault and summary harassment.

Both parties were arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch with bail set at $25,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet Robbins

Docket Sheet Anderson