Williamsport, Pa. — A Montoursville woman will face a second round of charges related to the sale of drugs after State Police in Montoursville said she sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant (CI).

Trooper Robert Williamson said in Oct. of 2020, a CI purchased 1.96 grams of methamphetamine from Heather Crispin, 46, in Loyalsock.

According to the report, a second buy was setup with Crispin on Nov. 6. Troopers said that purchase resulted in the sale of 2.96 grams of methamphetamine. A third buy was executed on Jan. 13, 2021, for 3.65 grams of methamphetamine.

Crispin was charged with three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. A felony offense.

Court records show she has another active case for a felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She also has a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana in that case.

Crispin was confined to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

Docket Sheet