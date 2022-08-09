Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County was charged after she allegedly grabbed her boyfriend in a leg hold and broke several of his ribs.

The couple had been staying at a hotel in Shamokin Dam when they had a disagreement early the morning of Aug. 2. The accuser told state police at Selinsgrove that his girlfriend, Elizabeth Michelle Stammer, had been drinking heavily that night. The couple had been watching television and when the accuser announced he was going to sleep, Stammer began "talking to people in the sky," according to the arrest affidavit.

When the accuser told Stammer to "shut up," she allegedly threatened to beat him, then jumped on his back and knocked him to the floor, according to Trooper Logan Brouse. The accuser told police he was lying face down as Stammer hit the back of his head 30 times with a closed fist. Stammer also wrapped her legs and feet around the accuser's chest until he heard a pop in his ribs, Brouse said. The accuser told police Stammer then placed him in a neck restraint until he couldn't breathe as she threatened to kill him.

The accuser managed to break free and fled the room for help. He was treated at a nearby hospital, which contacted police.

When police approached Stammer, she initially told them her name was Megan Nicole Efaw. They later identified her as Stammer.

Felony charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, as well as related misdemeanors were filed at the office of Selinsgrove District Judge John H. Reed. Stammer was remanded to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

Docket Sheet

