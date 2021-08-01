Mifflinburg, Pa. – An elderly woman in Union County was charged for allegedly entering a victim’s home and slapping an 8-year-old child.

According to the arrest affidavit, Patricia G. Leitzel, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered a neighbor’s home on Pine Needle Cone Drive on July 22 without permission. Leitzel had trespassed on the property on other occasions in the past few months and had been asked to stay away, according to the affidavit.

Leitzel came to the property at 1:15 p.m. and began knocking on the door. The victim’s mother did not answer the door because she didn’t want Leitzel on the property, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Tyler Arbogast of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Leitzel then opened the door and walked inside the residence. The residents told Leitzel several times to leave, but she did not listen. She then proceeded to slap the child on the neck with an open hand, Arbogast wrote. Two males at the property had to forcefully remove Leitzel.

When police interviewed Leitzel later, she claimed she took her index finger and poked the child in the chest.

Leitzel was charged with a third-degree felony criminal trespass charge and a summary of harassment. A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Docket Sheet