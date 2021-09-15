White Deer, Pa. – A woman who allegedly broke into a White Deer Township residence and then had sexual intercourse on the property’s farmland has been charged.

Amanda G. Long, 31, of Watsontown, now faces a third-degree felony criminal trespass charge, misdemeanor of trespassing on agricultural posted land, and a summary of defiant trespass for the incident that occurred on July 14 in Union County.

The property’s caretaker noticed a silver vehicle parked that afternoon in the driveway and observed Long emerging from the side of the garage with a man walking beside the barn, according to the arrest affidavit. The door to the residence had been left wide open.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to the scene and observed the residence had been vandalized. Items had been moved, thrown on the floor and/or broken, tobacco spit was on the living room and dining room floors, and a Tropicana grape drink was left in the basement, according to Trooper James Gutierrez’s account. Gutierrez noted that the property has no trespassing signs posted.

When Gutierrez interviewed Long, she admitted to having gone onto the property despite seeing the no trespassing sign. She also admitted to having sex on the property’s agricultural farmland, Gutierrez wrote.

Long was arraigned in front of District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg and bail was set at $15,000 monetary. Long later posted bail after a short term at Union County Jail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19 at District Judge Jeffrey Mensch’s office in Mifflinburg.

