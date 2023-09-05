Lewisburg, Pa. — A Milton woman is accused of taking $393 of merchandise last month from the Walmart Supercenter in Lewisburg.

Trooper Joseph Yedlosky of state police at Milton says Abigail Lauren Anderson, 23, had concealed some of the items in a backpack while she was at the store on Aug. 4. Anderson then went to the checkout area and purchased a phone card. Anderson was seen walking back into the aisles of the store, placing items in her cart, and leaving the store without paying for items in the cart, Yedlosky wrote in the affidavit.

Walmart's loss prevention staff saw her walk past the checkout area without stopping to pay for the household and personal items in the cart. When Yedlosky arrived at the scene, Anderson admitted she took the items and did not pay.

Anderson was charged with a misdemeanor of retail theft through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.

