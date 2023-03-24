Theft_generic_handcuffs_2023

Theft charges

Montgomery, Pa.  — State police at Montoursville say a woman was caught stealing adult toys from a store on Route 15 in Lycoming County.

On March 13, Krista Norton, 38, of Williamsport, was at the Adult Playtime Boutique in Clinton Township when she allegedly stole the items, according to Trooper Gary Kunkle. Police were called to the store shortly after 9 p.m. 

Retail theft charges are pending against Norton. 

