Montgomery, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a woman was caught stealing adult toys from a store on Route 15 in Lycoming County.
On March 13, Krista Norton, 38, of Williamsport, was at the Adult Playtime Boutique in Clinton Township when she allegedly stole the items, according to Trooper Gary Kunkle. Police were called to the store shortly after 9 p.m.
Retail theft charges are pending against Norton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.