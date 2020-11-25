Westfield, Pa. – A woman in Tioga County was arrested for resisting arrest after she spit on state troopers and broke a trooper's eyeglasses.

Shelby L. Woodard, 23, of Gennessee, Pa., struggled with police after they were called to remove her from a residence in Westfield Borough. The property owner called police the afternoon of Oct. 23 after Woodard allegedly entered the residence at the 200 block of Walnut Street and refused to leave, despite being asked to leave several times.

When Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield arrived, Woodward was lying in a bed in the residence, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Michael App. Woodard refused to get out of the bed. Two troopers grabbed her arms in an attempt to place her into custody, but Woodard tensed her arms in an effort to prevent them from handcuffing her.

Eventually, the troopers were able to handcuff Woodard but she continued to resist and “became agitated and combative,” App wrote. Woodard kicked the front door of the residence as troopers attempted to take her out to the front porch. Once she got out the front door, Woodard reportedly dropped her body weight and resisted walking to the police cruiser.

Troopers struggled to get Woodard into the vehicle, as she continued to push and kick. Woodard spit in the face of one of the troopers and hit another trooper in the shoulder and neck area, according to App. Woodard started flailing her body and broke Trooper Tyler Skelly’s prescription eyeglasses.

Woodard was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and summaries of harassment. District Judge James R. Edgcomb arraigned Woodard and set bail at $20,000 monetary.

