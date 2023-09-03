White Deer, Pa. — A Union County woman was charged for allegedly selling a mobile trailer home that was not hers for $5,000.

State police at Milton say on July 14, Amy R. Wells, 39, of Selinsgrove, sold the home in White Deer Township to a victim in Middleburg. The victim, Justin Aumiller, gave Wells $5,000 for the trailer. However, when Aumiller went inside the home, Shing Yeung came in and asked what he was doing inside of his residence, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Joseph Yedlosky. Aumiller told Yeung he had just purchased the trailer from Wells. Yeung informed Aumiller that he owned the trailer home and provided title of ownership as proof.

When Aumiller contacted Wells asking for his money back, she refused to refund him. In an Aug. 5 interview with police, Wells admitted to selling the trailer and said she couldn't return Aumiller's money because she used it to pay bills, according to Yedlosky.

Wells was charged with felony theft by deception and was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.