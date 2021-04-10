West Milton, Pa. – A woman involved in a hit and run crash refused to cooperate for arrest last week, at one point allegedly kicking a police officer in the shin.

Melissa Kristina Marie Yoder, 40, of West Milton, now faces felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault, misdemeanors of resisting arrest, driving under the influence and related charges.

Yoder was involved in a hit and run crash at 3:10 p.m. April 2 at the intersection of West Brimmer Avenue and Main Street in Watsontown, according to the criminal complaint.

Yoder, who was driving a white Dodge Caravan, had allegedly struck a tractor trailer at the intersection and fled.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton found Yoder traveling toward West Milton and attempted to pull her over. Instead of stopping, Yoder continued driving west toward her residence.

When she reached her residence at a housing development, police pulled their vehicle in front of Yoder’s in an attempt to get her to stop but Yoder “drove into the grass around the Milton Boro unit and continued toward her residence,” Trooper Scott Carl wrote in the complaint.

Officers then drew firearms and gave Yoder verbal commands to show her hands. Yoder began screaming at and berating the officers with obscene language, according to the complaint. For at least 10 minutes, Yoder continued to resist commands to exit her vehicle through the passenger side door “and at one point threw a drink against the passenger side front window refusing to unlock the doors,” Carl wrote.

Once Yoder exited the vehicle, she allegedly continued to be combative while being taken into custody. An officer used a taser gun on her lower back in order to subdue Yoder. Carl noted Yoder had an odor of alcohol on her breath.

As Yoder was being taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw, she kicked a Watsontown Borough Police officer in the shin, according to the complaint. Yoder ended up refusing a blood draw and she was taken to PSP Milton Barracks for charges and processing.

Yoder was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe and bail was set at $3,000 monetary which she posted. Her preliminary hearing is set for April 13 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

