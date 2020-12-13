Lewisburg, Pa. – Police had to remove an intoxicated woman from a hotel room in East Buffalo Township after she allegedly refused to check out.

On Nov. 29, Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called to the All Suites Inn on Westbranch Highway after an employee reportedly could not get Pamela S. Poust to check out of the room.

Poust, 39, had checked in for two nights on Nov. 27 and was supposed to check out at 11 a.m. Nov. 29, according to the affidavit written by Patrolman Mark Kuhns.

When Kuhns arrived, he pounded on the door and identified himself as a police officer. After receiving no response, he used a room key to unlock the door but could only open it a few inches due to the security bar being latched.

“This officer could see Ms. Poust laying on the couch,” Kuhns wrote. “She immediately began yelling profanities at this officer.”

Poust was asked several times to leave the room, but she refused. Poust claimed it was her room, Kuhns wrote.

When Kuhns finally did get into the room, he found an empty bottle of rum which Poust reportedly admitted she drank.

As Kuhns led Poust out in handcuffs, she attempted to kick a hotel staff member in the hallway, according to the affidavit.

Poust was charged with a misdemeanor of criminal trespass, summaries of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is set for January 7 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

Docket Sheet