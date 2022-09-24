Mifflinburg, Pa. — A woman in Selinsgrove allegedly posted nude images of another woman on Snapchat.

State police at Milton say Cheyenne Gavason, 22, is charged with misdemeanor sexual extortion and summary harassment for the incident that took place on Sept. 5.

The accuser saw a post made by Gavason on Snapchat that included intimate images of the accuser's exposed genitalia, as well as a picture of her engaging in sexual conduct.

Trooper James Gutierrez says the alleged victim came to the Milton barracks several days later and provided screenshots.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 11 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet

