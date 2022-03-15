Muncy, Pa. – A Hughesville woman was charged for allegedly using her ex-boyfriend’s debit card to transfer more than $5,000 to her personal account.

Felony fraud charges were filed on March 2 against Natasha M. Barto, 27, after PSP Montoursville investigated a report of fraudulent charges against the victim’s bank account dating back to December 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim contacted police in May 2021 after he closed his bank account and received a notice that a charge to Capital One for $267.37 was denied.

The victim, who lives in Muncy Creek Township, told police that he did not charge a transaction to Capital One.

Previous bank statements showed at least 25 transactions on his debit card from Dec. 7, 2020 to May 4, 2021, that he alleged he did not make. Total amount of the transactions was $5,579.48, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Trick.

The victim told police that when he and Barto were together, he had given her his debit card to use to make payments when he was out of town for work. The couple split by December 2020 and Barto moved out.

According to the police affidavit, Barto returned the debit card to the victim around late December 2020 or early January 2021, Trick wrote.

The victim was not aware of charges made with his debit account number that continued through the first five months of 2021 until he closed the account on May 6, 2021, police said.

Police contacted Barto in June, who said she gave the debit card back to the victim on Dec. 21, 2020 and never wrote the account number down nor used the card after she returned it, Trick wrote.

A warrant is out for Barto's arrest.

