Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm.
Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase.
However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly answered "no" to a question asking if she had ever been committed to a mental health facility, according to Shamokin Dam Police Officer Leif Hassenplug.
Police found records that Kantz had involuntarily been committed to a facility in 2016, Hassenplug wrote in the affidavit.
A felony charge of false written statement for purchase of a firearm and misdemeanor false statement under penalty of law charge was filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.