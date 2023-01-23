Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm.

Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase.

However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly answered "no" to a question asking if she had ever been committed to a mental health facility, according to Shamokin Dam Police Officer Leif Hassenplug.

Police found records that Kantz had involuntarily been committed to a facility in 2016, Hassenplug wrote in the affidavit.

A felony charge of false written statement for purchase of a firearm and misdemeanor false statement under penalty of law charge was filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.