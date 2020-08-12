Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman who left the scene of an accident at a busy intersection in East Buffalo Township, Union County, has been charged.

Amanda C. Privett, 35, of Coudersport, rear ended a taxi with her pickup truck at the intersection of Westbranch Highway (U.S. Route 15) and W. Market Street (Route 45) on July 27 and fled, according to court papers.

Privett had agreed to pull over onto the berm to exchange insurance information once the light turned green. The taxi driver pulled over but Privett continued south and “flew by him,” according to the affidavit written by Patrolman William Klinger of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The taxi driver got back into his vehicle and followed Privett. She then pulled into the center lane on Route 15, jumped out of the truck, ran over to the taxi driver and threw her insurance papers in the taxi saying “her mom was sick.” Privett got back into her 2009 Toyota Tacoma and sped off southbound, according to the affidavit.

The taxi sustained minor damage as a result of the accident, according to the affidavit.

Privett was charged with a misdemeanor of accident involving damage attended vehicle/property through the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 10.

