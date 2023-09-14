Charged_generic_NCPA_2023
McClure, Pa.  — The victim of a dog attack in Snyder County is asking for reimbursement for emergency room fees after a woman's dog attacked her. 

Kari A. Temple, of 47 East Specht Street in McClure, was charged for violating the dog law and not keeping her pit bull mix dog in a proper enclosure after it had already been deemed dangerous. 

The dog, named "She-Devil," was sitting outside of Temple's home at 7:30 a.m. July 31 when it saw a woman walking by and attacked her, according to the affidavit. Melissa Bair, officer from the Pa. Department of Agriculture Dog Law, wrote that She-Devil bit the woman on her left upper thigh and broke skin. 

She-Devil had previously been deemed a dangerous dog in a court ruling from April 26, 2022 from a previous incident. As per the Dog Law Act, Temple was to keep She-Devil in a proper enclosure if she was outside. Bair says not only was She-Devil not in an enclosure, but she also did not have a restraint such as a muzzle or leash. 

The victim had to seek care at the Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital emergency room and is seeking restitution for a $150 copay as well as the $5.37 she paid for in wound care supplies. 

Temple was charged with misdemeanors of dangerous dog attack, dog not maintained in proper enclosure, and dogs outside dwelling/enclosure not physical restraint. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. 

